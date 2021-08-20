checkAd

Zoomd to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 24, 2021, with Conference Call on August 25, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

Conference call to be conducted on August 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on August 24, 2021. The Company has scheduled a conference call on August 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the results.

Zoomd Logo

Interested parties can access the conference call via Internet webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2473/42590 .

Interested parties who would like to submit a question to be addressed on the call should email the question to ZOMD@lythampartners.com .

A webcast replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ or via https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2473/42590.

About ZOOMD

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer IN REGARD TO Forward-looking statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect Zoomd's release of its financial statements on August 24, 2021. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates, expectations and projections that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, technological, legal, privacy matters, political and social uncertainties (including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic), the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd's business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

For further information please contact:

Company Media Contacts:
Amit Bohensky
Chairman
Zoomd
ir@zoomd.com 
Website: www.zoomd.com  

Investor relations:
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
ZOMD@lythampartners.com

 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039696/Zoomd_Logo.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zoomd to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 24, 2021, with Conference Call on August 25, 2021 Conference call to be conducted on August 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET. VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digital Oilfield Market Worth $32.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Demand from Hospital and Retail Pharmacies for Halal Nutraceutical and Vaccines to Surpass US$ 52 Bn by 2031: Future Market Insights
Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Tooling Board Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 0.4 Billion in 2026, Says a New Study ...
RapidAI Achieves Record Momentum Amid Demand for Improved Clinical Decision Making and Patient ...
Single-use Bioreactors Market worth $8.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Seadrill Limited: First Half 2021 Results
NordVPN now runs natively on M1 Macs
Tobii Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2021
Rising Demand for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Boosts the Southeast Asian Integrated ...
Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
Everli grows leadership team with three strategic hires in preparation for expansion
Perkbox reimagines global reward and benefits for the post-pandemic world
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market size worth $ 62.41 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 21.76 % CAGR: Verified Market Research
The Movement Of Mothers
Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe ...
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...