Noront Responds to Wyloo Statement and Reiterates Support of BHP Offer

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) (“Noront” or the “Company“) is responding to the statement issued by Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd (“Wyloo”) yesterday, in order to clarify several of Wyloo’s misleading statements relating to the proposed acquisition of Noront by BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd (“BHP” or the “Offeror“), a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd (“BHP Lonsdale“). Noront reiterates its support of BHP’s offer to acquire the shares of Noront (the “Offer”) and the recommendation of the Board of Directors of Noront that shareholders tender their shares and accept the Offer.

Access to Information for Wyloo; Ability to Make a Superior Proposal

Prior to the Offer, Noront engaged fully and provided access to due diligence information to all parties that were prepared to enter into a customary confidentiality agreement typical for transactions of this nature. Wyloo was provided an opportunity to execute such a confidentiality agreement (which was consistent with the confidentiality agreement that was executed by BHP) and have access to due diligence information, and Wyloo declined to do so.

If Wyloo remains interested in engaging with Noront, the support agreement entered into between Noront and BHP contains customary terms that permit the Company to engage with, and provide confidential information to, a party that makes a proposal to the Company that is superior to the Offer or would reasonably be expected to lead to a superior proposal. To date, the Company has received no such proposals.

BHP Offer Price and Value to Noront Shareholders

Noront sought to provide shareholders with a superior alternative to the $0.315 per share price proposed by Wyloo, which led to the all-cash Offer by BHP at a significantly higher price per Noront share. The Offer price of C$0.55 per Noront share, which represents a premium of 129% to Noront’s unaffected closing price of C$0.24 on May 21, 2021, the last trading day prior to the date that Wyloo first publicly announced its intention to make an offer for Noront, is 75% higher than the C$0.315 per share proposed by Wyloo in its announcement on May 25, 2021.

