Zealand Pharma increases its share capital as a consequence of exercise of employee warrants

Company announcement – No. 53 / 2021

Zealand Pharma increases its share capital as a consequence of exercise of employee warrants

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. August 20, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, has increased its share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 9,111 divided into 9,111 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each. The increase is a consequence of the exercise of warrants granted under several of Zealand Pharma's employee warrant programs.

Employee warrant programs are part of Zealand Pharma’s incentive scheme, and each warrant gives the owner the right to subscribe for one new Zealand Pharma-share at a pre specified price, the exercise price, in specific predefined time periods before expiration. For a more detailed description of Zealand Pharma’s warrant programs, see the company’s Articles of Association, which are available on the website: www.zealandpharma.com.

The exercise price was DKK 135.30 per share for 1,854 of the new shares and DKK 100.80 per share for 7,257 of the new shares. The total proceeds to Zealand Pharma from the capital increase amount to DKK 982,351.80.

The new shares give rights to dividend and other rights from the time of the warrant holder's exercise notice. Each new share carries one vote at Zealand Pharma’s general meetings. Zealand Pharma has only one class of shares.

The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority. Following registration of the new shares, the share capital of Zealand Pharma will be nominal DKK 43,550,949 divided into 43,550,949 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each.

The amendments to Zealand Pharma’s Articles of Association entailed by the share capital increase have been set out below. A full copy of the amended Articles of Association can be found at https://www.zealandpharma.com/ and registered today with the Danish Business Authority.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late-stage development. Zealand markets V-Go, a basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes, and has received FDA approval for Zegalogue, (dasiglucagon), the first and only glucagon analogue for the treatment severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes aged 6 and above. With this two products Zealand can commercialize its these two products using its own dedicated sales force and has established itself as a fully integrated biotechnology company. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

