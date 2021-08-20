checkAd

Global Ship Lease Credit Rating Upgraded to BB- by S&P Global Ratings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the “Company”) announced today that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) has raised the Company’s long-term issuer credit rating to BB- from B+, with a stable outlook, on the basis of its larger scale, increased diversification, enhanced contract coverage, expectation that favorable charter rate conditions will continue, and forecast of solid EBITDA performance and positive free cash flow generation.

George Youroukos, Executive Chairman of Global Ship Lease, commented, “This upgrade from S&P is yet another major affirmation of GSL’s significantly improved financial and strategic position, driven fundamentally by our success in securing a very high level of immediately accretive, charter-attached growth in a highly supportive market. In addition to the transformative growth of our fleet and earnings power, we have capitalized on this record-setting market strength to extend charters across our fleet for multi-year durations at rates considerably higher than prior charters, and have actively managed our balance sheet to drive down our cost of debt and dramatically improve our leverage profile. Our proven strategy and clear earnings visibility, combined with highly favorable market conditions that look set to persist for some time, position us well to continue executing our growth strategy in a way that strengthens Global Ship Lease on all fronts.”

Additional information regarding Global Ship Lease’s rating can be found in the press release dated August 20, 2021 on the S&P website at spglobal.com.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York stock Exchange in August 2008.

As at August 5, 2021, Global Ship Lease owns 61 containerships, ranging from 1,118 to 11,040 TEU, and has contracted to purchase a further four ships, for a total fleet of 65 ships with an aggregate capacity of 342,378 TEU. 32 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.

Adjusted to include all charters agreed, and ships contracted to be purchased, up to August 4, 2021, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters as at June 30, 2021, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.5 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.37 billion. Contracted revenue was $1.61 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 3.1 years.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or expectations included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the factors described in "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and the factors and risks the Company describes in subsequent reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor and Media Contact:
The IGB Group
Bryan Degnan
646-673-9701
or
Leon Berman
212-477-8438





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Ship Lease Credit Rating Upgraded to BB- by S&P Global Ratings LONDON, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the “Company”) announced today that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) has raised the Company’s long-term issuer credit rating to BB- from B+, with a stable outlook, on the basis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
Tinley’s Signs with BevCanna to Produce its Award-Winning Carbonated Tonics in Canada
Rubicon Organics to Hold Annual General Meeting
GCANRx Signs Licensing Agreement with Shaare Zedek Scientific for Innovative Neuropsychiatric ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Pizza Fusion Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas Now ...
3DX Expands All Star Engineering & Manufacturing Team
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board