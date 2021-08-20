Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Provides Highlights of Shareholder Update Call from August 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc . (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today provided highlights from a Shareholder Update Call conducted by President and Chief Executive Officer Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D. on August 19, 2021.

Brooklyn is well underway in integrating Novellus into its operations

Strategic planning and alignment across all pipeline programs is proceeding

Brooklyn is focusing on an initial set of mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) products, derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC), for which it also intends to apply its gene editing technology

The Phase 2 INSPIRE study of lead compound IRX-2, a mixed cytokine product for neoadjuvant head and neck cancer, remains on schedule for a topline data readout in the first half of 2022 and Brooklyn continues to collect data

Additional clinical stage development programs for IRX-2 are continuing both for monotherapies and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors

Brooklyn is exploring the use of iPSC with the ability to add additional properties via gene editing that, depending upon the application, may address problems of treating certain confounding conditions

Brooklyn is developing in vivo gene editing to address monogenic diseases, including transthyretin familial amyloidosis

R&D programs are expanding under the direction of Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Kevin D’Amour

Current cash position of approximately $25 million is expected to enable personnel recruitment, growth and strategic investment





About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine, gene editing, and cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.