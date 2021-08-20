Draganfly Overview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced that a company overview with Chairman and CEO, Cameron Chell, will air on The RedChip Money Report on Bloomberg on August 21, 2021 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

The RedChip Money Report is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years’ experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow’s Blue Chips Today. The RedChip Money Report delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

To view the overview, please visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDKTuhrpajU



About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 23 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

