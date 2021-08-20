checkAd

Management Update on Filing of Financials

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces that it has now filed on Edgar and SEDAR its amended and restated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ‎for the eight quarters from May 31, 2019 to February 28, 2021, as well as its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021.

The Company disclosed in its July 16, 2021 press release the reason for the restatements. As previously announced the Company retained legal counsel to undertake a review of the Settlement Agreement, the Note and the Security Agreement (as such terms are defined in the July 16, 2021 press release) with the view to determining whether they are enforceable (and, in particular, whether the Security Agreement has properly charged the Company's right, title and interest in the Oil and Gas Leases (as such term is defined in the July 16, 2021 press release) as personal property, and whether any security interests purportedly granted pursuant to the Security Agreement have been perfected under applicable law), and whether the related liability should be classified as an actual or contingent liability. Based on the advice of such legal counsel, the Company has determined that the liability purportedly represented by the Note should be classified as a contingent liability. Other than the disclosure of a contingent liability of US$6 million there has been no impact on the financial statements as the impact was limited to additional note disclosure only.

Management is working with the Ontario Securities Commission in respect of revocation of the Cease Trade Order and the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of reinstatement of trading. The Company will update the market with details and timing at its earliest convenience.

The Company has experienced no operational constraints during this restatement period and all operational activity has proceeded without affect.

Dr. R.G. Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As promised, our CFO and auditors, Hay & Watson, have worked tirelessly to complete the necessary work and shareholders should be assured that conditions have normalized."

