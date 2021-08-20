checkAd

Esoteric Testing Market Size to Reach USD 66,214.79 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.5% - Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Esoteric Testing Market is Segmented by Type (Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology Testing, Endocrinology Testing, Genetic Testing, Toxicology Testing, Immunology Testing, Neurology Testing, and Other Testing), Technology (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Mass-Spectrometry, Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction, DNA Sequencing, Flow Cytometry, and Other Technologies), and End User (Hospital-based Laboratories and Independent and Reference Laboratories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030. This report is published on Valuates Reports under Health Category.

Valuates Reports Logo

The esoteric testing market size was valued at USD 20,218.60 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 66,214.79 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Major factors driving the growth of the esoteric testing market:

An increase in the prevalence of chronic, infectious, and rare genetic disease; rise in demand for enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) is expected to increase the market growth.

An increase in funding from private & government organizations for the diagnostic service center and advancement in technology for esoteric testing is also expected to boost the market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-0Z58/esoteric-testing

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ESOTERIC TESTING MARKET

Chronic diseases including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer are on the rise all across the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, it was reported that 77% of the deaths from chronic diseases occur in low and middle-income countries. Infectious diseases including Dengue fever, Hepatitis B, C, HIV, Malaria, Tuberculosis, and others are spreading at an alarming rate. The use of esoteric testing to diagnose diseases early and effectively is becoming more popular. Esoteric test technology is improving, allowing for faster results with improved efficacy, detection limits, and sensitivity. The growing use of esoteric DNA sequencing, NGS technologies, and whole-genome sequencing in cancer early detection, precision medicine, and personalized medicine is further propelling the market forward. 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Esoteric Testing Market Size to Reach USD 66,214.79 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.5% - Valuates Reports BANGALORE, India, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Global Esoteric Testing Market is Segmented by Type (Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology Testing, Endocrinology Testing, Genetic Testing, Toxicology Testing, Immunology Testing, Neurology Testing, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digital Oilfield Market Worth $32.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Demand from Hospital and Retail Pharmacies for Halal Nutraceutical and Vaccines to Surpass US$ 52 Bn by 2031: Future Market Insights
Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Tooling Board Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 0.4 Billion in 2026, Says a New Study ...
RapidAI Achieves Record Momentum Amid Demand for Improved Clinical Decision Making and Patient ...
Single-use Bioreactors Market worth $8.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Seadrill Limited: First Half 2021 Results
NordVPN now runs natively on M1 Macs
Tobii Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2021
Rising Demand for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Boosts the Southeast Asian Integrated ...
Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
Everli grows leadership team with three strategic hires in preparation for expansion
Perkbox reimagines global reward and benefits for the post-pandemic world
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market size worth $ 62.41 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 21.76 % CAGR: Verified Market Research
The Movement Of Mothers
Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe ...
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...