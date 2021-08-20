Esoteric Testing Market Size to Reach USD 66,214.79 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Esoteric Testing Market is Segmented by Type (Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology Testing, Endocrinology Testing, Genetic Testing, Toxicology Testing, Immunology Testing, Neurology Testing, and Other Testing), Technology (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Mass-Spectrometry, Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction, DNA Sequencing, Flow Cytometry, and Other Technologies), and End User (Hospital-based Laboratories and Independent and Reference Laboratories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030. This report is published on Valuates Reports under Health Category.

The esoteric testing market size was valued at USD 20,218.60 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 66,214.79 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Major factors driving the growth of the esoteric testing market:

An increase in the prevalence of chronic, infectious, and rare genetic disease; rise in demand for enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) is expected to increase the market growth.

An increase in funding from private & government organizations for the diagnostic service center and advancement in technology for esoteric testing is also expected to boost the market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-0Z58/esoteric-testing

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ESOTERIC TESTING MARKET

Chronic diseases including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer are on the rise all across the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, it was reported that 77% of the deaths from chronic diseases occur in low and middle-income countries. Infectious diseases including Dengue fever, Hepatitis B, C, HIV, Malaria, Tuberculosis, and others are spreading at an alarming rate. The use of esoteric testing to diagnose diseases early and effectively is becoming more popular. Esoteric test technology is improving, allowing for faster results with improved efficacy, detection limits, and sensitivity. The growing use of esoteric DNA sequencing, NGS technologies, and whole-genome sequencing in cancer early detection, precision medicine, and personalized medicine is further propelling the market forward.