Active Traders Cautious While Navigating Delta Variant and Other Market Drivers

With the rise of the Delta variant, one-third say they’ve already changed their trading strategy. Even amongst those that haven’t altered course yet, half report they may change tactics in the coming months due to the risk posed by the next phase of the pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic is the number one factor impacting traders’ strategies for the rest of 2021, ranking even above inflation, Federal Reserve policy, and U.S. / China relations, according to the latest Charles Schwab Active Trader Pulse survey. The biannual survey of traders, defined as those who make 36 equity trades or more per year, delves into what traders see on the horizon for the markets, strategies and new habits being built in this ever-changing environment.

When to comes to what those changes are, traders are pursuing a mix of strategies to shore up their portfolios against Delta:

Top three changes active traders report making due to the rise of the Delta variant. Increased overall equities exposure 44% Increased exposure to cash 37% Increased overall fixed income exposure 34%

Most likely changes traders who have not changed strategies due to Delta, but may in the future. Increase cash exposure 36% Decrease overall equities exposure 30% Invest in more domestic stocks 27%

Traders roll up their sleeves in a complex environment

Despite concerns about Delta, traders are committed. Nearly all traders intend to trade the same or more as they have been in the coming months, and they are investing their time as well as their money. Almost half of traders (45%) say they are conducting more research before placing trades than they were before March 2020, when pandemic-related market volatility shook the market. On average, active traders spend seven hours researching and more than five hours pursuing trading education each week. The sources they use most often to help make trading decisions include: online news articles and commentary (58%), research reports available through their trading firm or elsewhere (50%), business broadcast news outlets (41%) and brokerage firm educational tools and resources (38%). Despite this year’s social media-fueled trading frenzy, less than a quarter of respondents reported relying on social media (23%) for trading education and ideas.