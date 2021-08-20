checkAd

Active Traders Cautious While Navigating Delta Variant and Other Market Drivers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

The Covid-19 pandemic is the number one factor impacting traders’ strategies for the rest of 2021, ranking even above inflation, Federal Reserve policy, and U.S. / China relations, according to the latest Charles Schwab Active Trader Pulse survey. The biannual survey of traders, defined as those who make 36 equity trades or more per year, delves into what traders see on the horizon for the markets, strategies and new habits being built in this ever-changing environment.

With the rise of the Delta variant, one-third say they’ve already changed their trading strategy. Even amongst those that haven’t altered course yet, half report they may change tactics in the coming months due to the risk posed by the next phase of the pandemic.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Schwab Charles Corp!
Long
Basispreis 65,55€
Hebel 12,13
Ask 0,52
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 78,92€
Hebel 8,79
Ask 0,71
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

When to comes to what those changes are, traders are pursuing a mix of strategies to shore up their portfolios against Delta:

Top three changes active traders report making due to the rise of the Delta variant.

Increased overall equities exposure

44%

Increased exposure to cash

37%

Increased overall fixed income exposure

34%

Most likely changes traders who have not changed strategies due to Delta, but may in the future.

Increase cash exposure

36%

Decrease overall equities exposure

30%

Invest in more domestic stocks

27%

Traders roll up their sleeves in a complex environment

Despite concerns about Delta, traders are committed. Nearly all traders intend to trade the same or more as they have been in the coming months, and they are investing their time as well as their money. Almost half of traders (45%) say they are conducting more research before placing trades than they were before March 2020, when pandemic-related market volatility shook the market. On average, active traders spend seven hours researching and more than five hours pursuing trading education each week. The sources they use most often to help make trading decisions include: online news articles and commentary (58%), research reports available through their trading firm or elsewhere (50%), business broadcast news outlets (41%) and brokerage firm educational tools and resources (38%). Despite this year’s social media-fueled trading frenzy, less than a quarter of respondents reported relying on social media (23%) for trading education and ideas.

Seite 1 von 3
Charles Schwab Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Active Traders Cautious While Navigating Delta Variant and Other Market Drivers The Covid-19 pandemic is the number one factor impacting traders’ strategies for the rest of 2021, ranking even above inflation, Federal Reserve policy, and U.S. / China relations, according to the latest Charles Schwab Active Trader Pulse survey. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 10, 2021
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
BevCanna Announces White-Label Cannabis Beverage Manufacturing Agreement with Tinley’s Beverage ...
Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated ...
Faraday Future Expands Global Hiring After Business Combination
Rise on Every Front, Call of Duty: Vanguard to Launch November 5
Fuse Medical, Inc. Announces Initial Launch of Orbitum Compression Staple System
Luminar Welcomes Four Auto-Tech Industry Leaders to Executive Team
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21Schwab Announces Pay Increase for Employees
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Schwab Retirement Plan Services Launches My Financial Guide to Help Workers Take Control of Their Financial Lives
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Schwab Declares Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten