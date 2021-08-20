checkAd

Alpha Cognition Receives Approval to Commence Trading on the OTCQB

Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF) (“Alpha Cognition,” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, is pleased to announce the Company's common shares have been approved for quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") as at the opening of the market on August 18, 2021. The Company will trade under the stock symbol “ACOGF.”

The OTCQB is a premier marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Companies are required to be current in their reporting and undergo annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quote and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will provide additional equity and liquidity as well as ‎increasing its visibility within the United States. Alpha Cognition will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ‎under the ticker symbol "ACOG."‎

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for under-served neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

ALPHA-1062 is a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration. ALPHA-1062's active metabolites are differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that they may sensitize neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia and in a nasal spray formulation to treat traumatic brain injury.

ALPHA-0602 (Progranulin) is expressed in several cell types in the central nervous system and in peripheral tissues, regulates cell survival and certain inflammatory processes, and plays a major role in regulating lysosomal function and microglial responses to disease. Its use for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases has been patented by the Company and granted an Orphan Drug Designation.

