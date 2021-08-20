Stem Issues Notice of Redemption for Public Warrants

Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or “the Company”) today issued the following notice of redemption for all of Company’s outstanding public warrants. The Company expects that the public warrants will cease trading on Friday, September 17, the last trading day before the Redemption Date (as defined below), and will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on the Redemption Date.

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION OF PUBLIC WARRANTS (CUSIP 85859N110)

Dear Warrant Holder,

Stem, Inc. (the “Company”) hereby gives notice that it is redeeming, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on September 20, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), all of the Company’s outstanding Public Warrants (as defined in the Warrant Agreement (defined below)) (the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the “Common Stock”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Warrant (the “Redemption Price”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement dated as of August 20, 2020 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company’s predecessor company, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (“STPK”), and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), as part of the units sold in STPK’s initial public offering. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Common Stock for a purchase price of $11.50 per whole share, subject to adjustment. Any Warrants that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be void and no longer exercisable and their holders will have no rights with respect to those Warrants, except to receive the Redemption Price or as otherwise described in this notice for holders who hold their Warrants in “street name.”

The Warrants are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “STEM.WS” and the Common Stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “STEM.” On August 19, 2021, the last reported sale price of the Warrants was $9.77 and the last reported sale price of the Common Stock was $21.34 per share. We expect that the NYSE will suspend trading in the Warrants prior to the opening of trading on the Redemption Date, and that the last day of trading will be the immediately preceding trading day, which is expected to be Friday, September 17, 2021.