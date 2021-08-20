Apollo Names Noah Gunn Global Head of Investor Relations

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced the appointment of Noah Gunn as Managing Director and Global Head of Investor Relations. In this role, Mr. Gunn will be responsible for the development and execution of Apollo’s investor relations strategy, leading the Firm’s engagement with current and prospective shareholders, as well as the sell-side analyst community. Mr. Gunn will report to Martin Kelly, Chief Financial Officer and Co-Chief Operating Officer of Apollo, and be based in New York.



Mr. Gunn joins Apollo from Athene Holding, Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) where he served as Head of Investor Relations for the past three years, playing a lead role in communicating Athene’s growth, performance, and corporate strategy, including the upcoming merger with Apollo as well as key governance changes instated in 2019 through which Athene converted to a single share class. Prior to Athene, Mr. Gunn spent the preceding five-year period as a Principal and Investor Relations Manager for Apollo. Prior to Apollo, Mr. Gunn worked as a sell-side equity research analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, and UBS covering a broad-range of financial services companies.