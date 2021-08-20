Sprout AI Inc. Q2 Financial Report

Both the FS and MD&A represent an amalgamated report concerning both Sprout AI Inc. and Sprout AI S.A. (Sprout AI).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sprout AI Inc. (“Sprout AI” or the “Company”) ( CSE: SPRT ) has filed its unaudited interim Second Quarter (Q2) Financial Statement (FS) and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for both Sprout AI Inc. (formerly 1262803 B.C. LTD.) and Sprout AI S.A. (Sprout AI).

Sprout AI Inc has reported its interim results ending May 31, 2021, in Canadian dollars, and Sprout AI S.A. has reported its interim results ending April 30, 2021, in United States dollars.

Q2 Highlights

Proposed Acquisition of Sprout AI, S.A.

On November 4, 2020, the Company signed an LOI with Sprout AI where the Company will acquire a 100% interest in all of the issued and outstanding securities of Sprout AI.

Sprout AI is in the business of planning, designing, implementing and supporting vertical automated aeroponic grow habitats designed to operate within high-density urban settings with access to limited power and water.

On December 7, 2020, the Company signed a Securities Exchange Agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) with Sprout and the shareholder of Sprout AI. Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, the Company will acquire all the outstanding securities of Sprout in consideration for the following:

50,000,000 common shares of the Company (issued on June 1, 2021). 10,000,000 performance-based share purchase warrants of the Company (granted on June 1, 2021). Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.17 for a period of three years. These warrants vest as follows: One-third vesting upon the Company realizing $3,000,000 in total revenue; One-third vesting upon the Company realizing $6,000,000 in total revenue; and One-third vesting upon the Company realizing $9,000,000 in total revenue.

The Company will also provide Sprout AI with a refundable bridge financing of $400,000, of which $150,000 was advanced on the execution of the LOI (completed) and $250,000 (completed) was advanced upon the execution of the Definitive Agreement. The bridge financing is unsecured, non-interest bearing and is repayable if the Definitive Agreement is terminated.