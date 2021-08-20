Cryo-Cell International Completes Acquisition of Real Estate Property for Its Institute for Cellular Therapies

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryo-Cell Institute for Cellular Therapies’ first clinic site is‎ conveniently located in Durham NC, near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport (International Airport). The ‎8,326 sq. ft. facility is well situated, with several nearby hotels to choose from for the families that are expected to be traveling from all over the world to the Institute to receive cellular therapies.

Cryo-Cell’s Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO, David Portnoy, stated, “We are quite pleased with this acquisition and look forward to providing access to FDA approved clinical trial programs to treat patients in need of cord blood cellular therapies as soon as possible. The number of patients waiting for treatment is large and growing.”

The architectural planning for renovation of the clinic, which is scheduled to open in early 2022, has already begun. The clinic is expected to be outfitted with the most advanced technology, the safest and most efficient, yet comfortable and child friendly, layout possible and will be in compliance with all governing standards and latest guidelines with regard to COVID protection.

Cryo-Cell Institute for Cellular Therapies will offer FDA-regulated cord blood treatments for conditions such as autism spectrum disorders, cerebral palsy, ‎and hypoxic brain injuries.

About Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is the world’s first private cord blood bank. More than 500,000 parents from 87 countries have entrusted Cryo-Cell International with their baby’s cord blood and cord tissue stem cells. In addition to its private bank, Cryo-Cell International has a public banking program in partnership with Duke University. Cryo-Cell’s public bank has provided cord blood for more than 600 transplantations and operates cord blood donation sites across the U.S. in prominent hospitals such as Cedars–Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and Baptist Hospital in Miami. Cryo-Cell’s facility is FDA registered, cGMP-/cGTP-compliant and licensed in all states requiring licensure. Besides being AABB accredited as a cord blood facility, Cryo-Cell was also the first U.S. (for private use only) cord blood bank to receive FACT accreditation for adhering to the most stringent cord blood quality standards set by any internationally recognized, independent accrediting organization. Cryo-Cell owns the exclusive rights ‎to PrepaCyte-CB, the industry’s most advanced cord blood processing technology.