checkAd

Cryo-Cell International Completes Acquisition of Real Estate Property for Its Institute for Cellular Therapies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 15:04  |  11   |   |   

Cryo-Cell International (symbol: CCEL) Purchases Real Estate Location for its Institute for Cellular Therapies in the Raleigh-Durham area.

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryo-Cell Institute for Cellular Therapies’ first clinic site is‎ conveniently located in Durham NC, near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport (International Airport). The ‎8,326 sq. ft. facility is well situated, with several nearby hotels to choose from for the families that are expected to be traveling from all over the world to the Institute to receive cellular therapies.

Cryo-Cell’s Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO, David Portnoy, stated, “We are quite pleased with this acquisition and look forward to providing access to FDA approved clinical trial programs to treat patients in need of cord blood cellular therapies as soon as possible. The number of patients waiting for treatment is large and growing.”

The architectural planning for renovation of the clinic, which is scheduled to open in early 2022, has already begun. The clinic is expected to be outfitted with the most advanced technology, the safest and most efficient, yet comfortable and child friendly, layout possible and will be in compliance with all governing standards and latest guidelines with regard to COVID protection.

Cryo-Cell Institute for Cellular Therapies will offer FDA-regulated cord blood treatments for conditions such as autism spectrum disorders, cerebral palsy, ‎and hypoxic brain injuries.

About Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is the world’s first private cord blood bank. More than 500,000 parents from 87 countries have entrusted Cryo-Cell International with their baby’s cord blood and cord tissue stem cells. In addition to its private bank, Cryo-Cell International has a public banking program in partnership with Duke University. Cryo-Cell’s public bank has provided cord blood for more than 600 transplantations and operates cord blood donation sites across the U.S. in prominent hospitals such as Cedars–Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and Baptist Hospital in Miami. Cryo-Cell’s facility is FDA registered, cGMP-/cGTP-compliant and licensed in all states requiring licensure. Besides being AABB accredited as a cord blood facility, Cryo-Cell was also the first U.S. (for private use only) cord blood bank to receive FACT accreditation for adhering to the most stringent cord blood quality standards set by any internationally recognized, independent accrediting organization. Cryo-Cell owns the exclusive rights ‎to PrepaCyte-CB, the industry’s most advanced cord blood processing technology.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cryo-Cell International Completes Acquisition of Real Estate Property for Its Institute for Cellular Therapies Cryo-Cell International (symbol: CCEL) Purchases Real Estate Location for its Institute for Cellular Therapies in the Raleigh-Durham area. MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cryo-Cell Institute for Cellular Therapies’ first clinic site is‎ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
GCANRx Signs Licensing Agreement with Shaare Zedek Scientific for Innovative Neuropsychiatric ...
3DX Expands All Star Engineering & Manufacturing Team
Tinley’s Signs with BevCanna to Produce its Award-Winning Carbonated Tonics in Canada
Rubicon Organics to Hold Annual General Meeting
Tiziana Life Sciences plc files scheme of arrangement to effect a corporate reorganisation and, if ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board