Nel Falls Again as Several Brokers Cut Price Targets, but Bank of America Reiterates Buy
(PLX AI) – Nel falls another 5% after several brokers including Citigroup, Kepler Cheuvreux and SEB cut their price targets on the stock after earnings missed consensus. However, Bank of America kept its price target unchanged and reiterated a buy …
(PLX AI) – Nel falls another 5% after several brokers including Citigroup, Kepler Cheuvreux and SEB cut their price targets on the stock after earnings missed consensus. However, Bank of America kept its price target unchanged and reiterated a buy …
- (PLX AI) – Nel falls another 5% after several brokers including Citigroup, Kepler Cheuvreux and SEB cut their price targets on the stock after earnings missed consensus.
- However, Bank of America kept its price target unchanged and reiterated a buy recommendation, pointing to Nel's project pipeline value of nearly $5 billion
- Standardization will eventually allow Nel to reduce prices, cut delivery time and open up the addressable hydrogen market, BofA said
- BofA has a price target of NOK 45 for Nel, implying more than 200% upside
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare