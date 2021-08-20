Cornerstone Building Brands Completes Acquisition of Cascade Windows, Deepens Residential Product Offering

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Cascade Windows (“Cascade”) for a cash purchase price of approximately $245 million, subject to customary adjustments. Cascade is a leading independent manufacturer of energy-efficient vinyl windows and doors serving the residential new construction and repair and remodel markets. Headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington, Cascade has approximately 800 employees at six manufacturing and three distribution locations across the West and Pacific Northwest.

"We are excited to welcome our Cascade teammates to the Cornerstone Building Brands family,” said James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With Cascade, we have expanded our manufacturing presence across the rapidly growing west coast region and enhanced our tailored solutions offering for our customers.”