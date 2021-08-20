checkAd

Consumers Demand Payment Choice

COVENTRY, England, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cash handling supplier Volumatic has released a new white paper sharing the research that consumer demand for cash acceptance remains high. After misinformation spread during the pandemic, many retailers have been reluctant to accept cash payments, with 26% of consumers having their cash payment refused in the last year.

However, Volumatic's insight shares just how important offering payment choice is to build a sustainable payment future.

Over the last year, Volumatic has been keeping a close eye on the changing nature of payment in the retail sector. Working closely with leading retail clients such as Coop Food, Volumatic has access to real-time payment data across the retail landscape. By collaborating with leading industry figures such as the Bank of England, Volumatic has produced an in-depth report on how COVID has impacted cash and what this means for the future of retail payment.

"As thought leaders in the cash handling community, we felt we had a duty to help our customers make sense of and deal with the extraordinary circumstances around COVID-19. This led to Volumatic hosting a 'Cash after COVID' webinar in October 2020 where we brought together industry experts and globally recognised retail brands to share informed perspectives and discuss the future.

"It has now been nine months since the webinar and we are delighted to be publishing this white paper which draws on the findings from the webinar, supported by the very latest statistics and information on this topic."James Harris, Managing Director of Volumatic.

To find out more about the effect that COVID has had on payment and to understand the future payment landscape, you can download the free white paper at: https://volumatic.com/cash-and-covid.

Notes for editors:

  1. An image of Volumatic's white paper is attached. Further images available on request.
  2. Volumatic is an award-winning supplier of innovative cash handling solutions seeking to make cash handling more effective and intelligent. Volumatic's products are used globally to count and protect over $4billion per day.
  3. Visit Volumatic at https://volumatic.com.
  4. Research and results from Volumatic's Cash After COVID webinar are available.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1598900/Volumatic.jpg




