Sanya Tourism Promotion Board launches new official website

Driving the transformation of Sanya into one of the world's top tourist destinations

SANYA, China, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanya Tourism Promotion Board's newly designed multilingual tourism website (www.visitsanya.com) formally went live on August 20. Taking its cue from some of the world's most successful websites run by official tourism boards, including those of the Hong Kong and Singapore tourism boards, the site is innovative in style, website architecture, interactive content and other aspects, with expectations running strong that it will further boost the promotional efforts of Sanya's excellent tourism resources while enhancing the popularity and reputation of Sanya worldwide. It is anticipated that the site will persuade more online visitors to choose this seaside destination for an upcoming vacation, which, in turn, will further justify the construction of Sanya International Tourism and Consumption Center.

The Sanya tourism promotion website was simultaneously launched in Simplified and Traditional Chinese, English and Russian. Given the current preferences of younger travelers, a mobile version was launched simultaneously with the version for PCs.