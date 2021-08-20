checkAd

Sanya Tourism Promotion Board launches new official website

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 15:27  |  47   |   |   

Driving the transformation of Sanya into one of the world's top tourist destinations

SANYA, China, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanya Tourism Promotion Board's newly designed multilingual tourism website (www.visitsanya.com) formally went live on August 20. Taking its cue from some of the world's most successful websites run by official tourism boards, including those of the Hong Kong and Singapore tourism boards, the site is innovative in style, website architecture, interactive content and other aspects, with expectations running strong that it will further boost the promotional efforts of Sanya's excellent tourism resources while enhancing the popularity and reputation of Sanya worldwide. It is anticipated that the site will persuade more online visitors to choose this seaside destination for an upcoming vacation, which, in turn, will further justify the construction of Sanya International Tourism and Consumption Center.

Sanya Tourism Promotion Board launches new official website

The Sanya tourism promotion website was simultaneously launched in Simplified and Traditional Chinese, English and Russian. Given the current preferences of younger travelers, a mobile version was launched simultaneously with the version for PCs.

An executive at Sanya Tourism Promotion Board explained that the new website highlights Sanya's rich and colorful tourism resources by categorizing the information according to Sanya's four districts. At the same time, the executive explained, the site is also paying close attention to market segmentation, with themed sections catering to the varied expectations of visitors based on their demographics and preferences, including, among others, Family Time in Sanya, Healthy Sanya, Romantic Sanya, Leisure in Sanya and Night Tour in Sanya.

The website will be regularly optimized and updated after the trial period, to be always current with the latest, most authoritative information, while displaying photos of the area's most interesting scenery and descriptions of the area's characteristic culture. At the same time, Sanya's tourism authorities remain dedicated to be continually improving the service experience for visitors in a move to transform the city into one of world's top tourism destinations.

The website team plans to integrate resources around what they refer to as "tourism +", gathering together more high-quality content and services, with a focus on "must see" sites and "must do" experiences, to maximize the value that the visitor will get out of a sojourn here. The goal is to assure that every visitor will fall in love with this city-by-the-sea, and bring home joyful and unforgettable memories of their time spent in the tropical paradise named Sanya.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1598061/1.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sanya Tourism Promotion Board launches new official website Driving the transformation of Sanya into one of the world's top tourist destinations SANYA, China, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sanya Tourism Promotion Board's newly designed multilingual tourism website (www.visitsanya.com) formally went live on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digital Oilfield Market Worth $32.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Seadrill Limited: First Half 2021 Results
NordVPN now runs natively on M1 Macs
Tobii Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2021
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Esoteric Testing Market Size to Reach USD 66,214.79 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.5% - Valuates ...
Chief of Innovative Company QUO AG Wins Two Business Worldwide CEO Awards
Bama Tea Was Selected As The Official Designated White Tea And Official Designated Pu'er Tea In ...
DRONEFLY, a Project By KYON Inc, completes the Development of Flight Trackers
Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
Everli grows leadership team with three strategic hires in preparation for expansion
Perkbox reimagines global reward and benefits for the post-pandemic world
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
The Movement Of Mothers
Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe ...
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...