Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Acquires ‘The Green Wave’ Exclusively for Crackle Plus

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced Screen Media’s acquisition of the award-winning sports documentary film The Green Wave to premiere exclusively on Crackle Plus. A crowd pleaser on the festival circuit, the film recently won the “Best Documentary Award” at the Los Angeles International Film Festival.

Directed by Emmy award-winning filmmaker Guido Verweyen (After the Fire, Blood Relatives, Dance Moms, Raising Asia), The Green Wave tells the incredible true comeback story of the Summerville High School basketball team after their coach Louis Mulkey, a dedicated firefighter, dies in a catastrophic fire. Mulkey’s legacy continues on today in success stories including AJ Green, who became an NFL star, and other former players who continue making waves as coaches, fathers and successful businessmen. “If it wasn’t for coach Louis, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” stated NFL star AJ Green.

“It has been a true privilege to portray this extraordinary person who has been such an inspiration to so many people during his lifetime and beyond, overcoming tragedy and discrimination. May his story inspire the audience to find hope and courage in these troubled times,” said Verweyen.

“Screen Media and Crackle Plus are dedicated to highlighting inspirational true-to-life stories, and we believe that The Green Wave is a great representation of this ethos,” said Brendan Murray, Digital Acquisitions Manager at Screen Media. “We can't wait for our viewers to be moved by the award-winning story of Louis Mulkey and the Summerville High School basketball team.”

Written and directed by Verweyen, The Green Wave was executive produced by Alois Rostek, co-produced by Christian Beutel, and edited by Carla Roda.

The deal was negotiated by Brendan Murray on behalf of Screen Media with Christian Beutel on behalf of Rosco Polska Company and Cosmic Pictures LLC.

Crackle recently premiered the six-episode docuseries Promiseland, chronicling the rise of Memphis Grizzlies star and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant. Created and directed by Dexton Deboree (Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1) the series featured Morant, Carmelo Anthony, A’Ja Wilson, Moneybagg Yo.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

