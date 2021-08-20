checkAd

Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 15:30  |  65   |   |   

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Industrial Vending Machine Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Vertical Lift Machine, Coil Vending Machine, Carousel Vending Machine, Scale Vending Machine), Offering, Business Model, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Industrial Vending Machine Market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 1.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.0%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as growing need for high-security industrial vending machines in data centers, increasing use of point-of-use inventory management and tracking solutions for industrial and safety supplies, and integration of IoT and cloud infrastructure into industrial vending machines.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201841752

Vertical lift machines segment to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growing need to optimize warehouse floor space, rising warehouse rentals, increasing focus on worker safety and security, and benefits associated with the deployment of VLMs compared to standard shelving systems are driving the growth of the VLM segment. Designed to deliver stored items to the operator and eliminate walk and search time, the VLM can increase two-third of productivity. The vertical lift machines offer more flexibility than other Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRSs) solutions. Unlike large ASRS systems that require a complete refurbishment of the warehouse or production area, VLM systems are modularized and easy to implement. The modular construction gives the ability to change the unit's height to meet future needs and capitalize further on the initial investment.

Manufacturing end-user industry to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

The use of a vending machine for industrial supply helps eliminate costly restocking delays by predicting tool shortages. With wireless connectivity, customizable configurations, operational reports, and mobility, the industrial vending machines provide actionable data that allow managers to make daily decisions and plans for long-term strategic initiatives to keep operations running at full efficiency. They also provide gauge calibration management and detailed audit trail information for accurate quality control and recall operations. The vending machine used in the manufacturing industry dispenses items such as machine calibration equipment and gauges, precision tools and gauges, and work tools (screwdrivers, wrenches, drills, and saws).

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to a research report "Industrial Vending Machine Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Vertical Lift Machine, Coil Vending Machine, Carousel Vending Machine, Scale Vending Machine), Offering, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digital Oilfield Market Worth $32.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Seadrill Limited: First Half 2021 Results
NordVPN now runs natively on M1 Macs
Tobii Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2021
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Esoteric Testing Market Size to Reach USD 66,214.79 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.5% - Valuates ...
Chief of Innovative Company QUO AG Wins Two Business Worldwide CEO Awards
Bama Tea Was Selected As The Official Designated White Tea And Official Designated Pu'er Tea In ...
DRONEFLY, a Project By KYON Inc, completes the Development of Flight Trackers
Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
Everli grows leadership team with three strategic hires in preparation for expansion
Perkbox reimagines global reward and benefits for the post-pandemic world
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
The Movement Of Mothers
Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe ...
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...