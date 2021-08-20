checkAd

Adial Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call Today at 11AM Eastern to Provide Clinical Update and Discuss Positive Business Developments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, will host a conference call at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time today, August 20, 2021 to provide a clinical update and discuss the latest business developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 844-369-8770 for U.S. callers or +1 862-298-0840 for international callers. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2463/42538 or on the Company’s website at https://ir.adialpharma.com/.

An audio replay of the call will be available through September 3, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and by entering the access code: 42538.        

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company’s landmark ONWARD pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. The Company is also developing adenosine analogs for the treatment of pain and other disorders. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC                        
David Waldman / Natalya Rudman                        
Tel: 212-671-1021                                
Email: adil@crescendo-ir.com





