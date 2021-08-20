Electronic Arts Releases EA SPORTS Madden NFL 22 Worldwide Today

Today Electronic Arts Inc. signaled the imminent return of the football season with the worldwide launch of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 22 for Sony PlayStation5, Microsoft Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation4, Xbox One, PC via Origin and Steam, Google Stadia and mobile with NFL superstars Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover. Madden NFL 22 is where gameday happens and arrives with new innovation Dynamic Gameday * , powered by all-new features Gameday Momentum*, Next Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI* , and Gameday Atmosphere*, impacting gameplay in every mode to make each game feel fresh with a deeper level of strategy and storytelling. To mark the game’s release, EA SPORTS debuted a brand new campaign “ Welcome to Madden Land ” with stars from in and around the NFL.

“Every Madden NFL release is a big moment for football fans; it means football season is right around the corner and players finally can explore the newest features and live out their NFL fantasy on the virtual gridiron,” said Cam Weber, EVP and Group GM of EA SPORTS. “We’re so excited for players to get into Madden NFL 22 to experience the rollercoaster of emotions and fun of NFL gameday, which is brought to life in our new Madden Land campaign.”

Madden NFL 22 delivers the true-to-life impact of game changing moments that swing momentum in or out of a team’s favor with new Gameday Momentum* performance-based mechanics, including the fan-favorite Home Field Advantages* which provide a unique game condition tailored to each of the 32 NFL teams. The integration of the real-world player data in Madden NFL through the NFL’s Next Gen Stats continues to power more realistic player movement, and brings the personalities and tendencies of both players and teams to life with Star-Driven AI*. Players can connect to their NFL fandom through Gameday Atmosphere* which delivers presentation elements that enhance and impact every game.

The game also features highly requested improvements to the popular Franchise mode including more detailed staff management and skill tree progression systems, and comprehensive weekly game strategy with a revamped Season Engine that keeps things interesting every week. Players have already shown their excitement for Madden NFL 22 during the EA Play early access trial, which saw more players exploring new features on day one than the first day of the EA Play early access trial for Madden NFL 21.