Payments and DeFi-centric Blockchain, Fuse Network, Announces Major Exchange Listing on BitMart

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major milestone for the project, leading payments and decentralized finance (DeFi) blockchain player, Fuse Network, announces the listing of its native token FUSE on cryptocurrency exchange Bitmart.

FUSE will be available for trading at 14:00 UTC on August 24th

Users will initially be able to deposit and withdraw FUSE to and from Ethereum mainnet.

At a later date, Bitmart will also integrate Fuse RPC to enable Fuse-native deposits and withdrawals. This means that business users and other network participants including validators and staking delegates will be able to send FUSE directly from Bitmart exchange to Fuse Network.

A much-anticipated announcement, FUSE trading will start Tuesday 24th August at 14:00 UTC. See the listing schedule below:

  • Deposits: Monday 23rd August 2021 14:00 (UTC)
  • Trading: Tuesday 24th August 2021 14:00 (UTC)
  • Withdrawals: Wednesday 25th August 2021 14:00 (UTC)

The initially supported trading pair is FUSE/USDT. BitMart is a global digital assets trading platform with over 5,000,000 users worldwide and is ranked among the top cryptocurrency exchanges.

Commenting on this milestone, Fuse Network CEO Mark Smargon said:

"Having significant trading volumes for our native FUSE token is paramount to achieving mass adoption of Fuse and increasing worldwide accessibility to our platform. We are thrilled to be supported by reputable exchanges like Bitmart. This is an important step towards achieving that goal, and it also reflects the progress we have made since the launch of Fuse two years ago."

About Fuse

Fuse Network is a project and ecosystem featuring a fast and low-cost, Ethereum-compatible blockchain and a robust plug-and-play mobile-centric crypto payment infrastructure.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5.5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 550+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Media Contact

Robert Miller, Marcom Director
+33 6 62 29 44 40
robert@fuse.io

