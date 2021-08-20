SSG BidCo A/S issues subsequent bonds of EUR 7.8 million

checkAd

SSG BidCo A/S (the “Company”) has successfully placed subsequent bonds in an aggregate volume of EUR 7,800,000, to be issued under the framework of the Company’s outstanding senior secured bonds with ISIN SE0013234325 (the “Bonds”). The subsequent bonds will be issued in two subsequent issues comprising of a EUR 5,700,000 tranche (“First Subsequent Bond Issue”) and a EUR 2,100,000 tranche (“Second Subsequent Bond Issue”), with the proceeds from the bond issues to be used towards partially financing two acquisitions. Following the subsequent bond issues, the outstanding volume under the Bonds will increase to EUR 57,800,000.

The Bonds carry a floating rate interest of EURIBOR 3m + 6.00 per cent and will fall due on 21 October 2024. The subsequent bonds will be issued at a price of 98.25 per cent of the nominal amount. The Company intends to list the subsequent bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

Settlement for the Second Subsequent Bond Issue will be subject to certain acquisition related conditions being fulfilled.

Pareto Securities acted as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the subsequent bond issues.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Carsten Fensholt, e-mail Carsten.Fensholt@ssg.dk, or Group CFO Pernille Damm, e-mail Pernille.d.Nielsen@ssg.dk.

This is information that SSG BidCo A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 1600 CET, on 20 August 2021.





