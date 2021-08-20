checkAd

Eltel Wins Finnish Supreme Administrative Court Case vs. FCCA; Won't Pay Fine

Autor: PLX AI
20.08.2021, 16:01  |  38   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Eltel says Finnish FCCA case closed.The Finnish Supreme Administrative Court has today issued a decision by which it has fully dismissed the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority's (FCCA) proposal to impose on Eltel a fine in the …

  • (PLX AI) – Eltel says Finnish FCCA case closed.
  • The Finnish Supreme Administrative Court has today issued a decision by which it has fully dismissed the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority's (FCCA) proposal to impose on Eltel a fine in the amount of EUR 35 million for an alleged infringement of competition law.
