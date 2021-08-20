Eltel Wins Finnish Supreme Administrative Court Case vs. FCCA; Won't Pay Fine Autor: PLX AI | 20.08.2021, 16:01 | 38 | 0 | 0 20.08.2021, 16:01 | (PLX AI) – Eltel says Finnish FCCA case closed.The Finnish Supreme Administrative Court has today issued a decision by which it has fully dismissed the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority's (FCCA) proposal to impose on Eltel a fine in the … (PLX AI) – Eltel says Finnish FCCA case closed.The Finnish Supreme Administrative Court has today issued a decision by which it has fully dismissed the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority's (FCCA) proposal to impose on Eltel a fine in the … (PLX AI) – Eltel says Finnish FCCA case closed.

The Finnish Supreme Administrative Court has today issued a decision by which it has fully dismissed the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority's (FCCA) proposal to impose on Eltel a fine in the amount of EUR 35 million for an alleged infringement of competition law. Eltel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



