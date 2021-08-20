Eltel Wins Finnish Supreme Administrative Court Case vs. FCCA; Won't Pay Fine
- The Finnish Supreme Administrative Court has today issued a decision by which it has fully dismissed the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority's (FCCA) proposal to impose on Eltel a fine in the amount of EUR 35 million for an alleged infringement of competition law.
