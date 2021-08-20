Peoples Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

NEWTON, N.C., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc., Newton, NC (Nasdaq: PEBK) declared the Company’s regular cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.17 per share. The third quarter cash dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021.



Shareholders are encouraged to enroll in the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For details, contact Krissy Price at (828) 464-5620 or (800) 948-7195 or you may email any questions to our transfer agent, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. at shareholder@broadridge.com .