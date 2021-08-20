checkAd

SigmaTron International, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Linda K Frauendorfer Will Retire

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 16:15  |  36   |   |   

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA), an electronic manufacturing services company, today announced that Linda K Frauendorfer Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of SigmaTron International, Inc. plans to retire after a 27-year career as CFO on October 31, 2021. Ms. Frauendorfer will remain active full-time at SigmaTron International, Inc. until a successor is named and throughout the transition. She will remain a director of the Company. The search for her successor will start immediately and Ms. Frauendorfer will actively participate in the selection process.

Commenting on her decision to retire from full time employment, Ms. Frauendorfer stated that she looks forward to continuing to work with the Company as a director, using her 30 years of experience to support the Company going forward as it grows and explores new opportunities.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the SigmaTron team, I want to thank Linda for her leadership and dedication to our Company over the past 30 years, initially in the capacity of Controller and as CFO from 1994 to present,” said Gary R Fairhead, President and Chief Executive Office of SigmaTron International, Inc.

About SigmaTron International, Inc.

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, SigmaTron International, Inc. is an electronic manufacturing services company that provides printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled electronic products. SigmaTron International, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Acuna, Chihuahua, and Tijuana Mexico; Union City, California; Suzhou, China, and Biên Hòa City, Vietnam. SigmaTron International, Inc. maintains engineering and materials sourcing offices in Elgin, Illinois and Taipei, Taiwan.

Forward-Looking Statements

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding executive officers and succession planning. The forward looking statements in this press release are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management’s believe as of that time of the press release with respect to future events.

For Further Information Contact:
SigmaTron International, Inc.
Gary R. Fairhead
1-800-700-9095





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SigmaTron International, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Linda K Frauendorfer Will Retire ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA), an electronic manufacturing services company, today announced that Linda K Frauendorfer Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of SigmaTron …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
Tinley’s Signs with BevCanna to Produce its Award-Winning Carbonated Tonics in Canada
Rubicon Organics to Hold Annual General Meeting
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
AB Science announced the publication of a pathogenic mechanism triggered by mast cells in the ...
Tiziana Life Sciences plc files scheme of arrangement to effect a corporate reorganisation and, if ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board