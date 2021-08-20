checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Participate in Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

August 20, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The Company’s presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available on August 25, 2021 at 8:00 am ET.

Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. The Company will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Comtech’s website at www.comtechtel.com. The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech’s website for a limited time following the event. The presentation can also be accessed through the Midwest IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

