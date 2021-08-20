checkAd

Perficient’s Bright Paths Program Launches Coding Bootcamps in Detroit and Lafayette

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021   

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced its Bright Paths Program will launch two new training bootcamps in Detroit and Lafayette, Louisiana. Perficient’s Bright Paths Program is designed to advance STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities.

The announcement follows the successful conclusion of the inaugural Perficient Bright Paths Program in Detroit, which saw 22 women graduate from the bootcamp, the majority of whom accepted job offers with Perficient.

“At Perficient, we believe innovation is best achieved when every perspective is considered,” said Andrea Lampert, vice president of people, Perficient. “We introduced our first Bright Paths Program to bring more diverse insights and skillsets into the conversation while closing the gap in opportunities for STEM careers and education across our communities. After a successful initial cohort, we’re thrilled to launch a second Bright Paths Program in Detroit and expand the initiative to our Lafayette community.”

Both Bright Paths training programs will be a partnership between Perficient and Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy, a coding bootcamp and software engineering program designed for women, as well as Devmountain, a design and coding bootcamp designed to equip students with the skills to start their journey toward a career in tech.

Set to launch in fall 2021, the Perficient-sponsored cohorts in Detroit and Lafayette will each include up to 25 students who will attend a fully-paid, customized training bootcamp for up to 16 weeks. Perficient’s goal is to extend qualified graduates a full-time job in the software engineering and development field, where new colleagues will have opportunities to partner with the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands.

“The demand for digital experiences continues to grow, placing a high priority on critical technical skillsets to build and run these innovative solutions,” said Mary-Beth Ostasz, area vice president, Perficient. “We’re confident that Perficient Bright Paths students will receive in-depth training that will advance their coding and development skills and prepare them to pursue a long-term career. We welcome anyone interested in pursuing a career in technology to consider applying.”

Visit Perficient’s Bright Paths Program landing page to learn more about the program and to apply for upcoming Detroit and Lafayette cohorts. For more information about Perficient’s commitment to creating progress through initiatives focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion, subscribe to our blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient
 Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
 Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2021. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

