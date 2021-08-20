checkAd

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. to Operate Corporate Exhibitor Table at The Hampton Cannabis EXPO 2021

The Event Takes Place on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at The Club House Hamptons (East Hampton, New York): From 2:00pm to 9:00pm 

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, has today announced that it will operate an “in-person” Corporate Exhibitor Table (“Table”) at The Hampton Cannabis EXPO 2021.  This event takes place on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at The Club House Hamptons (East Hampton, New York): from 2:00pm to 9:00pm EST.

DESCRIPTION BELOW:

Hampton Cannabis Expo 2021 is the Place to Meet with Investors and other Cannabis Industry Leaders Looking to Take Advantage of the Immense Business Opportunities Coming to NY and Beyond.

Enjoy Cocktails, Dinner, Exhibitors, Live Music, Panel Debates, Product Samples, After Party!

Link to Hampton Cannabis EXPO 2021:

https://hamptoncannabisexpo.com

In other news, the Company will also be operating a Corporate Exhibitor Booth at the AATAC Convenience Store Tradeshow 2021.  This event will take place on September 22nd-23rd, 2021 at the Richmond Raceway Complex (Richmond, Virginia). 

The Asian American Trade Associations Council (“AATAC”) is comprised of smaller buying groups, regional sub-chapters, independents, and other trade organizations under one blanket that consist of over 50,000 Operators controlling over 80,000 Retail Locations across the United States and Puerto Rico. Currently, there are approximately a little over 152,000 Convenience Stores (“C-stores”) in the country.

The Company’s Exhibitor Booth will include: 10ft x 10ft Main Floor Exhibitor Booth

Link: https://aatac.co/about-us/

The Company is focused on the national expansion of its enhanced Tauri-Gum product line.  The Company is aggressively marketing its propriety product lines in at least 5 major tradeshows before the end of calendar year 2021.

COMPLETE UPCOMING TRADESHOW SCHEDULE:

1)   HAMPTON CANNABIS EXPO 2021

  •  August 22, 2021 (East Hampton, New York)

 2)  The AATAC C-STORE TRADESHOW

  •  September 22-23, 2021 (Richmond, Virginia)

 3)  The WHITE LABEL WORLD EXPO

  •  September 30, 2021 (New York City, New York)

4)  MJ BIZ CON 2021

  •  October 20-22, 2021 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

5)  KOSHERFEST 2021

  •  November 9-10, 2021 (Secaucus, New Jersey)

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

