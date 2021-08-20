checkAd

Holding(s) in Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 16:57  |  20   |   |   

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B02J6398

Issuer Name

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-Aug-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Aug-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.880000 0.250000 5.130000 15302589
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.000000 0.170000 5.170000  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B02J6398   14513150   4.880000
Sub Total 8.A 14513150 4.880000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
American Depository Receipt     1905 0.000000
Securities Lending     771896 0.250000
Sub Total 8.B1   773801 0.250000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD     Cash 15638 0.000000
Sub Total 8.B2   15638 0.000000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)        
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
  BlackRock HK Holdco Limited      
  BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.      
  BlackRock Japan Holdings GK      
  BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)        
  Trident Merger, LLC      
  BlackRock Investment Management, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)        
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
  BlackRock Group Limited      
  BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
  BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)        
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.      
  BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)        
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
  BlackRock Group Limited      
  BlackRock International Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)        
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
  BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
  BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
  BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)        
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
  BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
  BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
  BlackRock Fund Advisors      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)        
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)        
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
  BlackRock HK Holdco Limited      
  BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)        
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
  BlackRock Group Limited      
  BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
  BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.      
  BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)        
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Canada Holdings LP      
  BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC      
  BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)        
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.      
  BlackRock Advisors, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)        
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
  BlackRock Group Limited      
  BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
  BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)        
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
  BlackRock (Singapore) Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)        
  Trident Merger, LLC      
  BlackRock Investment Management, LLC      
  Amethyst Intermediate, LLC      
  Aperio Holdings, LLC      
  Aperio Group, LLC      

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

James Michael

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

20 August 2021

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Holding(s) in Company TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B02J6398 Issuer Name ADMIRAL GROUP PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
Tinley’s Signs with BevCanna to Produce its Award-Winning Carbonated Tonics in Canada
Rubicon Organics to Hold Annual General Meeting
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
AB Science announced the publication of a pathogenic mechanism triggered by mast cells in the ...
Tiziana Life Sciences plc files scheme of arrangement to effect a corporate reorganisation and, if ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board