checkAd

OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Announces the Appointment of an Experienced Global Marketing Director to Lead Its Global Marketing Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 17:01  |  34   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. Having already completed three acquisitions in 2021, the company is now working on a further 5 acquisitions and with increased marketing requirements for both new and existing acquisitions.  ILUS has appointed experienced Global Marketing Director, Claire Allen-Addy. 

Claire Allen-Addy joins ILUS with more than 15 years’ marketing experience and an excellent track record in leading the marketing efforts of various technology companies. Claire’s proven ability to successfully organise and manage the marketing requirements of dynamic technology businesses with multiple products and solutions is an asset to ILUS, given that ILUS plans to acquire multiple companies in the next year, each requiring their own marketing strategy and implementation. 

Having gained extensive experience in the public safety technology sector, Claire joins ILUS from prominent British public safety technology company, Detego Global, where she was Marketing Director. Claire has also previously led the marketing efforts of transformational acquisition company, Shearwater Group, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. 

Claire will be focused on leading the marketing strategy and implementation for each ILUS acquisition as well as the ILUS parent company itself. She will also implement the ILUS public engagement strategy. Claire started with ILUS on 16thof August 2021 and is already in the process of expanding her team globally. 

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, said the following of Claire’s appointment: “Having worked with Claire previously, I am confident in her ability to manage the global marketing requirements of ILUS. We are expanding so quickly and with new larger acquisitions just around the corner, Claire’s excellent organisational skills combined with her creative genius and passion will be a massive boost to our team. This appointment will strengthen the current marketing team but also prepare the team for future growth.”

For further information on the companies please see their communication channels: 

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter : OTC_ILUS


Contact: 

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS 

Related Links

https://ilus-group.com

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Announces the Appointment of an Experienced Global Marketing Director to Lead Its Global Marketing Strategy NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. Having already completed three acquisitions in 2021, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
Tinley’s Signs with BevCanna to Produce its Award-Winning Carbonated Tonics in Canada
Rubicon Organics to Hold Annual General Meeting
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
AB Science announced the publication of a pathogenic mechanism triggered by mast cells in the ...
Tiziana Life Sciences plc files scheme of arrangement to effect a corporate reorganisation and, if ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board