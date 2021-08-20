Claire Allen-Addy joins ILUS with more than 15 years’ marketing experience and an excellent track record in leading the marketing efforts of various technology companies. Claire’s proven ability to successfully organise and manage the marketing requirements of dynamic technology businesses with multiple products and solutions is an asset to ILUS, given that ILUS plans to acquire multiple companies in the next year, each requiring their own marketing strategy and implementation.

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. Having already completed three acquisitions in 2021, the company is now working on a further 5 acquisitions and with increased marketing requirements for both new and existing acquisitions. ILUS has appointed experienced Global Marketing Director, Claire Allen-Addy.

Having gained extensive experience in the public safety technology sector, Claire joins ILUS from prominent British public safety technology company, Detego Global, where she was Marketing Director. Claire has also previously led the marketing efforts of transformational acquisition company, Shearwater Group, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Claire will be focused on leading the marketing strategy and implementation for each ILUS acquisition as well as the ILUS parent company itself. She will also implement the ILUS public engagement strategy. Claire started with ILUS on 16thof August 2021 and is already in the process of expanding her team globally.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, said the following of Claire’s appointment: “Having worked with Claire previously, I am confident in her ability to manage the global marketing requirements of ILUS. We are expanding so quickly and with new larger acquisitions just around the corner, Claire’s excellent organisational skills combined with her creative genius and passion will be a massive boost to our team. This appointment will strengthen the current marketing team but also prepare the team for future growth.”

