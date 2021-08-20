checkAd

SalMar - Invitation to presentation of the second quarter 2021 results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 17:00  |  14   |   |   

SalMar presents results for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday 26 August 2021 at 12:00 CEST in the auditorium at Sparebank 1 SMN offices in Søndre Gate 4 in Trondheim.

As a result of Aquanor being arranged in Trondheim, SalMar will hold the presentation in the auditorium in Sparebank 1 SMN offices. Given current disease prevention measures due to Covid-19, it will be limited number of seats available. For registration, please contact corporateaccess@sb1markets.no.

The presentation will also be available on Norwegian webcast at 12:00 pm CEST on www.salmar.no. There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 14:00 pm CEST on www.salmar.no.

CEO Gustav Witzøe and CFO & COO Trine Sæther Romuld will be representing the company.

The results will be available from 6:30 am CEST at the company's homepage, www.salmar.no and Oslo Stock Exchange's page, www.newsweb.no.

At 11:00 CEST on the same day, SalMars subsidiary, Icelandic Salmon AS, will hold its presentation for the first half of 2021 via webcast from Iceland. The webcast will be available from the company’s website www.arnarlax.is.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SalMar - Invitation to presentation of the second quarter 2021 results SalMar presents results for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday 26 August 2021 at 12:00 CEST in the auditorium at Sparebank 1 SMN offices in Søndre Gate 4 in Trondheim. As a result of Aquanor being arranged in Trondheim, SalMar will hold the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
Tinley’s Signs with BevCanna to Produce its Award-Winning Carbonated Tonics in Canada
Rubicon Organics to Hold Annual General Meeting
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
AB Science announced the publication of a pathogenic mechanism triggered by mast cells in the ...
Tiziana Life Sciences plc files scheme of arrangement to effect a corporate reorganisation and, if ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board