Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Senior Vice President of Investments

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce James Brennan has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President of Investments

James Brennan has worked as a financial advisor dealing primarily with high net worth clients for over 35 years. Mr. Brennan began his career in the financial services industry with Dean Witter Reynolds which became Morgan Stanley and for the last fourteen years has worked with Principal Securities. James develops and implements strategies to help his clients meet and exceed their goals. Mr. Brennan works with clients ranging from small business owners to highly compensated professionals.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are excited to welcome Jim to Aegis. With significant industry knowledge and a commitment to provide a high level of personalized service to clients, he is a great fit with our firm's culture and will be a valuable addition to our team."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Jim joins Aegis with more than three decades of experience and a reputation as a trusted advisor to his clients. We are thrilled that he has chosen Aegis and look forward to providing him the necessary support he needs to continue delivering excellent service to his clients."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:
Michael Pata, Head of Business Development
Telephone: 1-212-813-1010
mpata@aegiscap.com
www.aegiscapcorp.com

