AppSwarm Appoints Chief Technical Advisor to TulsaLabs and DogeLabs

Tulsa, OK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Conner Chevaillier as Chief Technical Advisor and Futurist at TulsaLabs.

Mr. Chevaillier is currently the Founder of Data Syndicate, a fintech mechatronic accelerator focused on the intersection of cryptocurrencies, supply chain technologies for both terrestrial and commercial space markets. Data Syndicate was developed in collaboration with pointblank.company the core team at Iteration Syndicate and RenaFinance to develop type-1 civilization fintech infrastructure, focusing on synergies within Robotic human-machine interfaces on land, space, and financial mechanism integration.

As Chief Technical Advisor and Futurist at TulsaLabs Conner will assist in building out developer teams, project management, DevOps design, and providing futuristic insights to next-generation technology. 

DogeLabs Chief Advisor

In addition, Conner will also serve as Chief Advisor to DogeLabs to explore the development of applications around the Dogecoin blockchain protocol. His experience and knowledge in blockchain development, and team management will provide valuable guidance to build the lab out for future blockchain collaborations.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

“LEGAL DISCLAIMER”

AppSwarm and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling, or the issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

