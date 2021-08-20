AppSwarm Appoints Chief Technical Advisor to TulsaLabs and DogeLabs

Mr. Chevaillier is currently the Founder of Data Syndicate, a fintech mechatronic accelerator focused on the intersection of cryptocurrencies, supply chain technologies for both terrestrial and commercial space markets. Data Syndicate was developed in collaboration with pointblank.company the core team at Iteration Syndicate and RenaFinance to develop type-1 civilization fintech infrastructure, focusing on synergies within Robotic human-machine interfaces on land, space, and financial mechanism integration.

Tulsa, OK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Conner Chevaillier as Chief Technical Advisor and Futurist at TulsaLabs.

As Chief Technical Advisor and Futurist at TulsaLabs Conner will assist in building out developer teams, project management, DevOps design, and providing futuristic insights to next-generation technology.

DogeLabs Chief Advisor

In addition, Conner will also serve as Chief Advisor to DogeLabs to explore the development of applications around the Dogecoin blockchain protocol. His experience and knowledge in blockchain development, and team management will provide valuable guidance to build the lab out for future blockchain collaborations.

