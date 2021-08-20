Atico Mining Corporation Completes Acquisition of Remaining 40% Interest in La Plata Project in Ecuador and Provides Country Update

VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Toachi Mining Inc. (“Toachi”), has acquired the remaining 40% of the issued and outstanding shares (the “Purchased Shares”) of Compañia Minera La Plata S.A. (“CMLP”), which owns the concessions comprising the La Plata project. The acquisition was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) dated the date hereof (the “Closing Date”) among Toachi, Atico and certain shareholders (the “Sellers”) of CMLP (the “Acquisition”). As a result of the Acquisition, CMLP is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toachi.



Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, Toachi acquired the remaining 40% ownership interest in CMLP for an initial cash payment of US$7,000,000 on the Closing Date and will pay three installments of US$1,000,000 (each, an “Installment”) upon each anniversary of the Closing Date for three years, for an aggregate purchase price of US$10,000,000. A portion of the Purchased Shares will be subject to pledge agreements with each of the Sellers, whereby such pledged shares will be released over three years upon payment of each Installment.