checkAd

Atico Mining Corporation Completes Acquisition of Remaining 40% Interest in La Plata Project in Ecuador and Provides Country Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 17:41  |  52   |   |   

VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Toachi Mining Inc. (“Toachi”), has acquired the remaining 40% of the issued and outstanding shares (the “Purchased Shares”) of Compañia Minera La Plata S.A. (“CMLP”), which owns the concessions comprising the La Plata project. The acquisition was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) dated the date hereof (the “Closing Date”) among Toachi, Atico and certain shareholders (the “Sellers”) of CMLP (the “Acquisition”). As a result of the Acquisition, CMLP is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toachi.

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, Toachi acquired the remaining 40% ownership interest in CMLP for an initial cash payment of US$7,000,000 on the Closing Date and will pay three installments of US$1,000,000 (each, an “Installment”) upon each anniversary of the Closing Date for three years, for an aggregate purchase price of US$10,000,000. A portion of the Purchased Shares will be subject to pledge agreements with each of the Sellers, whereby such pledged shares will be released over three years upon payment of each Installment.

The Company is very pleased with this transaction as it consolidates ownership of a project it has already committed to advancing through production. While at the same time, the Ecuadorian government is taking positive steps towards creating a favorable environment for increased international investment into the mining sector.

Country Update

On August 5th, the Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso invited mining executives to launch a concrete strategy on mining policies for Ecuador, presented as the Executive Decree #151 (“the Mining Decree”). The Mining Decree serves to define a clear framework that will attract more mining investment and reaffirms the government’s support towards existing responsible mining projects in Ecuador. The Mining Decree defines specific actions including:

  • Creation of a favourable investing environment through legal certainty in mining investments
  • Acceleration of permitting and bureaucratic steps
  • Inter-institutional collaboration to fight illegal mining and promote legal and responsible mining

Alain Bureau, Atico’s President commented on the meeting: "This Mining Decree is a solid commitment by the country’s executives with precise timing and deliverables representing the President Lasso's intentions to reactivate the Ecuadorian economy through job creation and attracting large investments in the mining sector. The La Plata project has been identified as a priority project by President Lasso while Atico has reaffirmed its commitment to bring La Plata to production within this government’s term."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atico Mining Corporation Completes Acquisition of Remaining 40% Interest in La Plata Project in Ecuador and Provides Country Update VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Toachi Mining Inc. (“Toachi”), has acquired the remaining 40% of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
Tinley’s Signs with BevCanna to Produce its Award-Winning Carbonated Tonics in Canada
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Tiziana Life Sciences plc files scheme of arrangement to effect a corporate reorganisation and, if ...
Consolidated Uranium Closes the Acquisition of the High-Grade Matoush Uranium Project in Quebec, ...
Liberty Gold Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Resource Estimate at Black Pine Oxide Gold ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board