Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia raises forecast for fiscal year 2021

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia raises forecast for fiscal year 2021

20-Aug-2021
Francotyp-Postalia raises forecast for fiscal year 2021

Berlin, August 20, 2021 - Due to the unexpectedly good business development in the first half of 2021, the business now expected for the second half of 2021 and the measures already implemented as part of FUTURE@FP, Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) today raised its forecast for the current fiscal year ("FY 2021").

For FY 2021, the Management Board now expects revenue in a range between EUR 192 million and EUR 200 million. Previously, revenue of between EUR 185 million and EUR 196 million had been forecasted. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected within a range of EUR 12 million and EUR 16 million
(EBITDA margin of 6% to 8%). The previous forecast was between
EUR 6 million and EUR 12 million.

According to preliminary calculations, revenue in the first half of 2021 amounted to EUR 99.5 million and was on previous year level. EBITDA amounted to around EUR 8.8 million in the first six months of the 2021 financial year.

On August 31, 2021, FP will provide detailed information on its performance in the first half of the year and its expected business performance for FY 2021 with the publication of its 2021 half-year report and in a conference call.

Disclaimer
Statements in this release relating to future development and the Group's forecasts are based on our careful assessment of future events - based on economic forecasts and that the global economy will continue to recover. Any additional negative economic developments beyond this, such as a further lockdown of entire or specific economic sectors, may lead to actual results for fiscal year 2021 deviating from the forecast figures.

