DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia raises forecast for full year after good business performance in first half of 2021 20.08.2021 / 17:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Francotyp-Postalia raises forecast for full year after good business performance in first half of 2021



Berlin, August 20, 2021 - Due to the unexpectedly good business development in the first half of 2021, the business now expected for the second half of 2021 and the measures already implemented as part of FUTURE@FP, Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) today raised its forecast for the current fiscal year ("FY 2021").

For FY 2021, the Management Board now expects sales in a range between EUR 192 million and EUR 200 million. Previously, sales of between EUR 185 million and EUR 196 million had been forecast. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to range between EUR 12 million and EUR 16 million (EBITDA margin of 6% to 8%). The previous forecast was between EUR 6 million and EUR 12 million. Accordingly, the company expects an increase in revenue and an improved result compared to the previous year. In fiscal year 2020, FP Group revenue reached EUR 195.9 million and EBITDA reached EUR 8.0 million.

According to preliminary calculations, revenue in the first half of 2021 was almost on previous year level at EUR 99.5 million and thus better than expected at the beginning of the year (previous year: EUR 99.8 million).

According to first analysis, the Mail Services and Software & BPA/IoT business units made a positive contribution to revenue. The franking machine business performed better than expected in some foreign markets, but overall revenue is still below the previous year's level. Despite the effects of the Corona pandemic and the continuing challenging market environment in the business units, FP showed robust business development in the first six months of 2021, so the EBITDA amounted to EUR 8.8 million. In addition to the good performance, the first effects of the transformation program FUTURE@FP, which the Management Board presented in April 2021, are becoming visible earlier than expected. The goal is to transform the company into a sustainably profitable, international technology group in the long term.