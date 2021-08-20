checkAd

Guskin Gold Corp. (GKIN) Announces Approval for Up-Listing to OTCQB Market in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 17:53  |  27   |   |   

SAN JOSE, CA, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guskin Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “Guskin Gold”) (OTCQB: GKIN), a company focused on acquiring and advancing gold properties in the world’s seventh largest gold producing nation, Ghana, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group for its shares to trade on the OTCQB Exchange (“OTCQB”) beginning on August 20, 2021 at market open. The ticker symbol remains GKIN.

“We are pleased to announce and privileged to receive approval for Guskin Gold to be listed on the OTCQB. Listing our shares on an internationally recognized U.S. exchange is an important part of our strategy as we actively expand our operations in Ghana. Being promptly up-listed to OTCQB is a favourable development in terms of our position in the American capital markets, and also in terms of our accomplishments to date as a company.”, states Mrs. Naana Asante, Chief Executive Officer.

“With OTCQB’s stringent compliance and quality standards, it provides us improved visibility to the investment community and facilitates broader access to capital to drive development of both our exploration and mining operations in Ghana. Our ongoing operations, including our Phase I drill program, and especially our bulk testing program and operations work will drive cash flow and greatly support all stakeholder’s interest in developing a vertically integrated operation. The additional capital markets exposure of the OTCQB will be valuable as we work to build out our gold portfolio and help improve value for our shareholders."

Guskin Gold’s operations are focused on gold exploration and alluvial mining in Ghana, the number one gold producer in Africa and seventh largest gold producing country in the world.
The Company’s operations are located in the highly renowned Sefwi-Bibiani gold belt, where known gold producers including Newmont, Kinross, Anglogold Ashanti, and Asanko Gold, and are all within 100km of the Kukuom project area. The Kukuom Concession covers a total surface area of 156 square kilometers and is located between the cities of Goaso and Bibiani in the Ahafo District of Ghana

About Guskin Gold Corp.
Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB: GKIN) is a junior mining company publicly traded in the United States, with its head office in Santa Clara, California. Guskin is focused on gold exploration and alluvial mining in Ghana, the number one gold producer in Africa and seventh largest gold producing country in the world. The company’s leadership team is world-class. Many are native to Ghana, all offer specialized expertise in the business of gold exploration, mining, public markets, and finance. And all are passionately committed to the success of the company, our partners, and investors. For additional information please visit www.guskingold.com.

Contact
Mrs. Naana Asante
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: + (408) 766-1511
naana.asante@guskingold.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclosure
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with the exploration and exploitation of the Kukuom Concession, new mineral and/or gold projects, securing necessary financing, the future of the U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations pertaining to the mining and exploration of mineral properties in Ghana and internationally. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.


Wertpapier


Disclaimer

