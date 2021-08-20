checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 18:00  |  34   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Lightning eMotors Inc. (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZEV) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, Lightning eMotors announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $46.1 million, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million during the prior-year period. The Company also withdrew its fiscal 2021 guidance, stating that it “no longer expects to meet full year guidance” citing among other things “chassis production disruptions.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.63, or 17%, to close at $8.00 per share on August 17, 2021.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Lightning eMotors securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Lightning eMotors Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) on Behalf of Investors The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Lightning eMotors Inc. (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZEV) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. If you are a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated ...
BevCanna Announces White-Label Cannabis Beverage Manufacturing Agreement with Tinley’s Beverage ...
Faraday Future Expands Global Hiring After Business Combination
Heritage Cannabis Books Record Sales in the Month of July; Provides Sales Pipeline Update
Rise on Every Front, Call of Duty: Vanguard to Launch November 5
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
Fuse Medical, Inc. Announces Initial Launch of Orbitum Compression Staple System
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02:49 UhrLIGHTNING EMOTORS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightning eMotors, Inc. on Behalf of Lightning eMotors Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01:30 UhrGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Lightning eMotors Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Lightning eMotors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission Bus Technology Plus Charging Products and Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten