Rebecca O’Sullivan-Schulte Named Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bally Sports West, Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports San Diego

Bally Sports, a division of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) has named Rebecca O’Sullivan-Schulte Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bally Sports West, Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports San Diego. The announcement was made today by Steve Rosenberg, President, Bally Sports.

“Rebecca is a proven leader with a great track record of success in the RSN and local sports business and we are thrilled she is joining our team,” said Mr. Rosenberg. “As a Southern California native, we know she is the perfect person to lead our Los Angeles and San Diego regions as they continue to build upon their long-standing traditions of excellence and innovation.”

“I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to come back to my home state and oversee this incredible region,” said Ms. O’Sullivan-Schulte. “I look forward to continuing to integrate the Bally Sports brand across the marketplace, bringing premium content to fans and specifically working with all of our partners across SoCal.”

A graduate of Long Beach State University, Ms. O’Sullivan-Schulte will oversee all day-to-day operations of the three Southern California regional sports networks (RSNs) and manage relationships with the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Kings, San Diego Padres and the California Interscholastic Federation’s Southern Section.

As an industry veteran with nearly 15 years of RSN experience, Ms. O’Sullivan-Schulte returns to Los Angeles after most recently serving as President and General Manager of NBC Sports Washington in the D.C. area for over a decade. During her tenure, she grew and maintained professional and collegiate team relationships with the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards, Washington Football Team and previously the ACC. In addition, Ms. O’Sullivan-Schulte also served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at FOX Sports Arizona (now Bally Sports Arizona), and prior to that, she was SVP of Strategic Marketing at FOX Sports and FOX Sports Net.

About Bally Sports

The Bally Sports Regional Networks (a division of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.) are the nation’s leading provider of local sports. Its 19 owned-and-operated regional networks include Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports West and Bally Sports Wisconsin. The Bally Sports RSNs serve as the TV home to more than half of all MLB, NHL and NBA teams based in the United States and produce over 4,500 live local professional telecasts each year in addition to a wide variety of locally produced sports events and programs.

