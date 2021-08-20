checkAd

This is What Winning Sounds Like - Introducing the New CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Gaming Headset

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today launched the new CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Gaming Headset, offering gamers industry-leading SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, an exceedingly comfortable new design, durable construction, and refined style.

Multiple connection options make the HS80 RGB WIRELESS a great choice for both PC and console gamers. Connecting to your PC using CORSAIR SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, the HS80 RGB WIRELESS boasts 24bit audio along with a strong, unwavering signal that lets you play completely untethered from anywhere in the room with a range of up to 60ft. For unrivaled convenience, connect up to three SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS-compatible CORSAIR devices – headset, keyboard, and mouse – with a single USB receiver, making a full wireless setup easy, simple, and hassle-free.

If you’re looking for the highest quality sound, plug in via USB to enable true high-fidelity 24bit/96kHz audio and hear the minute details in games, films, or music that you’ve been missing. The HS80 RGB WIRELESS also connects to PS5 / PS4 consoles with the included USB wireless adapter, and is fully compatible with PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech for couch-ready high-quality gaming audio.

A new floating headband design offers a stress-free listening experience, paired with memory foam ear pads for comfort that lasts all day – with 20 hours of wireless battery life to match. The HS80 RGB WIRELESS is durably constructed, featuring a modern new design that’s reinforced by lightweight aluminum.

With Dolby Atmos on PC, the HS80 RGB WIRELESS delivers precise spatial audio, placing sounds three-dimensionally to help you pinpoint the opposition or immerse yourself in the mix. Complementing this captivating listening experience, a broadcast-grade omni-directional microphone picks up your voice with the utmost clarity, ensuring reliable communication with your teammates.

With a comfortable and modern design, robust wireless that gamers can rely on, and multi-platform support, the HS80 RGB WIRELESS is what winning sounds like.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The HS80 RGB WIRELESS is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

