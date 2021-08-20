Bigben enters into exclusive negotiations with HF Company to acquire Metronic

(Home Digital Life division of HF Company)

Bigben announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with the HF Company Group to acquire its METRONIC subsidiary. METRONIC, the European leader in image processing and specialised in the connected world of audio-video, would join Bigben's Audio Telco Business. This new strategic operation would allow Bigben to reinforce its Audio Telco Business with the ambition of exploiting new markets and territories.

METRONIC, a strong position in connected audio-video

METRONIC is a subsidiary of the HF COMPANY Group, whose shares are traded on Euronext regulated market in Paris (currently being transferred to Euronext Growth).

HF Company has initiated a process to sell its Home digital Life division, consisting of METRONIC (France) and its Italian and Spanish subsidiaries. This division posted 24 M€ sales and a 1.9 M€ EBITDA at 31 December 2020.

Founded in 1987 by Yves Bouget, METRONIC is a renowned company that has developed numerous innovative products.

METRONIC designs and distributes innovative products for broadcasting and receiving images at home (TV and audio accessories, amplifiers, decoders, connectors, headsets, speakers, etc.) as well as telephone accessories and audio products. METRONIC brand products are distributed in Europe through a variety of channels, including the largest national retailers in each country.