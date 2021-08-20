checkAd

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 18:00  |  20   |   |   

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

 

Notification of Transaction of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

 

The Company notifies a change in the interests of Andrew Golding, a PDMR, in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company, following a disposal at a price of £4.98.

 

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Andrew Golding  

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/status Chief Executive Officer
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  20 August 2021 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal 		  Price Volume Total
£4.98 150,000 £747,000.00
Aggregated £4.98 150,000 £747,000.00
                 

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell,                                         t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat        

 

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                         t: 01634 838973

Brunswick                                                       

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                                           t:  020 7404 5959

 

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Director/PDMR Shareholding OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)   Notification of Transaction of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)   The Company notifies a change in the interests of Andrew Golding, a PDMR, in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
Tinley’s Signs with BevCanna to Produce its Award-Winning Carbonated Tonics in Canada
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Tiziana Life Sciences plc files scheme of arrangement to effect a corporate reorganisation and, if ...
Consolidated Uranium Closes the Acquisition of the High-Grade Matoush Uranium Project in Quebec, ...
Liberty Gold Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Resource Estimate at Black Pine Oxide Gold ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board