checkAd

Vivendi August 25 Universal Music Group B.V. Capital Markets Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 18:21  |  35   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announced today that the Universal Music Group B.V. (“Universal Music Group”) Capital Markets Day, ahead of the proposed distribution and listing of Universal Music Group shares on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, will be held via online video conference at 4:00pm CET on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Investors and analysts interested in attending the event can register at https://umg-cmd.nl/c/aug25.

The online video conference will begin with a 25-minute video presentation followed by an approximately two-hour management presentation and Q&A session.

Participants will be required to confirm that they are not located in, nor a resident of the United States nor a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended).

The following press release is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to any U.S. person.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

Important disclaimers

This announcement is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”), and shares of Universal Music Group will be distributed in circumstances that do not constitute “an offer to the public” within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. This announcement and the materials to be shared in connection with the Capital Markets Day shall constitute an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation relating to the intention of Universal Music Group to proceed with its proposed listing on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam (the “Admission”). This announcement and the materials to be shared in connection with the Capital Markets Day are not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy shares in the capital of Universal Music Group (“Shares”) in any jurisdiction. Further details about the Admission will be included in a prospectus to be issued by Universal Music Group (the “Prospectus”). Once the Prospectus has been approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the “AFM”), the Prospectus will be published and made available at no cost through the corporate website of Universal Music Group. Potential investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Shares, including the risk factors to be included in the Prospectus. The approval of the Prospectus by the AFM should not be understood as an endorsement of the quality of the Shares and/or Universal Music Group, including its financial position.

Seite 1 von 2
Vivendi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vivendi August 25 Universal Music Group B.V. Capital Markets Day Regulatory News: Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announced today that the Universal Music Group B.V. (“Universal Music Group”) Capital Markets Day, ahead of the proposed distribution and listing of Universal Music Group shares on the regulated market of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated ...
BevCanna Announces White-Label Cannabis Beverage Manufacturing Agreement with Tinley’s Beverage ...
Faraday Future Expands Global Hiring After Business Combination
Heritage Cannabis Books Record Sales in the Month of July; Provides Sales Pipeline Update
Rise on Every Front, Call of Duty: Vanguard to Launch November 5
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
Fuse Medical, Inc. Announces Initial Launch of Orbitum Compression Staple System
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Vivendi sells 7.1% of UMG’s share capital to Pershing Square Holdings, managed by William Ackman, with the possibility to sell him a further 2.9% by September 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21UBS stuft VIVENDI SA auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.07.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft VIVENDI SA auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.07.21ROUNDUP: Unterhaltungskonzern Vivendi übertrifft Erwartungen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
29.07.21JPMORGAN stuft VIVENDI SA auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
28.07.21Vivendi: Very Good Results for the First Half of 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Unterhaltungskonzern Vivendi übertrifft Erwartungen an erstes Halbjahr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Closing of the Global Agreement Signed Between Vivendi, Fininvest and Mediaset to Put an End to Their Disputes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten