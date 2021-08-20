checkAd

EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020

PENTICTON, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / EastWest Bioscience (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSXV:EAST) reports that, on July 8, 2020, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") issued an order of suspension of trading in shares of …

PENTICTON, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / EastWest Bioscience (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSXV:EAST) reports that, on July 8, 2020, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") issued an order of suspension of trading in shares of EastWest traded on the US "over-the-counter" market (the "Order"). The Order referenced the accuracy and adequacy of information that was contained in the press release of EastWest distributed on May 28, 2020 regarding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (the "FDAs") approval of the Company's hand sanitizers (entitled "Eastwest Bioscience 80% Ethyl Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Receives FDA Approval").

This news release is a correction and clarification to the May 28, 2020 release and its prior corrective release dated July 23, 2020 to further clarify information pertaining to the Company and its operations as contained therein and to correct a disclosure about a phone call that occurred with FINRA, not the SEC as discussed below.

Hand sanitizer is considered an "over-the-counter" ("OTC") drug which requires a National Drug Code ("NDC") to be manufactured and marketed. Under FDA rules, a Domestic (US Facility) hand sanitizer manufacturer must register their establishment with the FDA and complete a hand sanitizer listing to acquire an NDC within a specified period of time. A Foreign hand sanitizer manufacturer must complete registration and drug listing before they begin marketing in the USA.

EastWest has secured hand sanitizer supply both in the US and Canada to ensure that it can meet demand in an efficient manner on both sides of the border.

Contrary to the Company's May 28, 2020 news release, the Company nor its manufacturing subsidiary in Canada, Orchard Vale Naturals, have received FDA approval for its hand sanitizer. However, the Company is abiding by the FDA's requirement, by and through the fact that hand sanitizer sourced for distribution to US consumers, is done so from a manufacturer with an NDC number listed with the FDA. The Company did not communicate this clearly in the previous news release and would like to ensure the public that our manufacturing supplier has an NDC number and is registered with the FDA.

