EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020

PENTICTON, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / EastWest Bioscience (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSXV:EAST) reports that, on July 8, 2020, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") issued an order of suspension of trading in shares of EastWest traded on the US "over-the-counter" market (the "Order"). The Order referenced the accuracy and adequacy of information that was contained in the press release of EastWest distributed on May 28, 2020 regarding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (the "FDAs") approval of the Company's hand sanitizers (entitled "Eastwest Bioscience 80% Ethyl Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Receives FDA Approval"). This news release is a correction and clarification to the May 28, 2020 release and its prior corrective release dated July 23, 2020 to further clarify information pertaining to the Company and its operations as contained therein and to correct a disclosure about a phone call that occurred with FINRA, not the SEC as discussed below.