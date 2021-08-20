ONE swiss bank SA - H1 2021 interim financial statements
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules
ONE swiss bank SA
H1 2021 interim financial statements
ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE) announces that following today's publication of its H1 2021 financial results, its H1 2021 interim financial statements (consisting of the balance sheet, income statement and a statement of changes in equity) is now also available on its website in the section "Investor relations" and can be downloaded via the following link: H1 2021 interim financial statements.
ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE)
ONE swiss bank is the result of a series of successful mergers of separate entities that have come together to offer a unique and modern private banking experience. The Bank is a blend of private banking tradition and entrepreneurial spirit in a people-focused structure offering asset management and wealth management services to private and institutional clients. With offices in Geneva, Lugano and Zurich, the Bank manages around CHF 5 billion in assets.
oneswissbank.com
