ONE swiss bank SA - H1 2021 interim financial statements

ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE) announces that following today's publication of its H1 2021 financial results , its H1 2021 interim financial statements (consisting of the balance sheet, income statement and a statement of changes in equity) is now also available on its website in the section "Investor relations" and can be downloaded via the following link: H1 2021 interim financial statements .

For further information, please contact:

Julien Delécraz

Head of Marketing & Communication

investorrelations@oneswiss.com



+41 58 300 78 13

ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE)

ONE swiss bank is the result of a series of successful mergers of separate entities that have come together to offer a unique and modern private banking experience. The Bank is a blend of private banking tradition and entrepreneurial spirit in a people-focused structure offering asset management and wealth management services to private and institutional clients. With offices in Geneva, Lugano and Zurich, the Bank manages around CHF 5 billion in assets.

oneswissbank.com











Attachment