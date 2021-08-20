checkAd

Coralville Hotel & Conference Center Reflagged Under the Hyatt Regency Brand

Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), announced that the Coralville Hotel & Conference Center has been reflagged as the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center, making it the first Hyatt Regency in the state of Iowa. The company assumed management of the newly flagged property on August 18, 2021.

Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center (Photo: Business Wire)

To offer guests the elevated experience and amenities for which the Hyatt Regency brand is known, the hotel, which is owned by the City of Coralville, will undergo a phased renovation to include refreshed guestrooms and a new restaurant and bar concept to appeal to both travelers and local guests.

Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center is situated in the heart of the Iowa River Landing, a 180-acre mixed-use development featuring more than 330,000 square feet of retail, office, residential and entertainment spaces. The spacious hotel is just three miles from the University of Iowa, one of the best public universities in the country, and is near many of the area’s exciting attractions, including Xtream Arena, Kinnick Stadium, Carver Hawkeye Arena, Hancher Auditorium, the Iowa Children’s Museum and the Amana Colonies.

“We are excited to introduce the first Hyatt Regency hotel to the great state of Iowa,” said Matt Traetow, general manager of Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center. “Hyatt Regency hotels are known for their spirited culinary experiences, innovative technology-forward options to connect and collaborate, and inviting spaces to work, engage or relax. Moreover, the City of Coralville has done a tremendous job of creating a vibrant community gateway at the Iowa River Landing for visitors and locals alike. Whether our guests are visiting to cheer on the Hawkeyes, attend a conference, have a night on the town or explore the many gems Eastern Iowa has to offer, our goal is to ensure each and every individual that walks through our doors has a memorable stay.”

