MGE Energy Increases Dividend for 46th Consecutive Year

The board of directors of MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today increased the regular quarterly dividend rate approximately 5% to $0.3875 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record Sept. 1, 2021. This raises the annualized dividend rate by 7 cents from $1.48 per share to $1.55 per share.

"Today’s dividend increase marks the company's 46th consecutive year of increasing its dividend, an accomplishment that everyone at MGE Energy can be proud of. We recognize the importance of dividend growth to the overall shareholder value proposition," Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler said. "Today’s action by our board reinforces our long record of shareholder value through dividends and dividend growth and demonstrates the continued strength and resilience of MGE Energy's long-term business strategy in building your community energy company for the future."

MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 46 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), generates and distributes electricity to 157,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 166,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.

MGE Energy Issues Second-Quarter Financial Update
MGE Energy Reports Second-Quarter Earnings
