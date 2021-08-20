checkAd

Cal-Bay International Announces New Website Launch

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC PINK:CBYI) today released the following corporate update.

Cal-Bay International Inc., today launched the new corporate website introducing the company's transition into the Tele-Medicine sector.

The new website can be seen at: www.cbyintl.com

The company will be launching the company's first fully operational Tele-Medicine App in early September 2021.

Cal-Bay International, Inc.
Contact: (877) 372-0716
Email: info@cbyintl.com

